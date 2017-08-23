Pacquiao-Horn rematch could happen in PH Arena

Despite Top Rank Promotion’s claim that the rematch between Filipino ring icon Manny Pacquiao and Australian Jeff Horn will happen in Brisbane, Australia again, Party List Representative Eric Pineda of 1-PACMAN said this may change depending on the flow of the negotiations.

Department of Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo made a surprising announcement on Tuesday that the country might be the host of the rematch and the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena in Bulacan is the target venue.

The date? December 15.

But Pineda said nothing is final yet as everything is in the negotiation table.

“We are still working on it although there is no final agreement yet between the camp of Pacquiao and Horn but Senator Pacquiao wanted the fight to be held here,” Pineda, also the team manager of Kia in the Philippine Basketball Association, told The Manila Times in a phone interview on Tuesday.

“Everybody is working for that fight to happen here,” he added.

Pacquiao’s promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank Promotion earlier said the rematch will be in Brisbane on November 12.

But Pineda said this is not cast in stone as Pacquiao himself wanted to fight in front of his countrymen in what could be his farewell match.

“It’s Manny’s call and it’s really up to him, where and when the rematch will take place. Manny wants the fight to happen here in December,” said Pineda.

Arum wasn’t available for comment as of press time.

The 38-year-old Pacquiao (56-7-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) lost his World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight belt to Horn (17-0-1 record with 11 knockouts) in a controversial unanimous decision last July 2 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.