Pacquiao is his own promoter now

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao said that his MP Promotion would be promoting his June 24 fight in Malaysia against World Boxing Association welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse of Argentina.

Pacquiao did not elaborate if his long time promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank was aware of the development.

“Me, the fighting senator told The Times when asked who will promote his upcoming fight in Malaysia – my own MP Promotion will be the one to promote it. This week we will be making an announcement and then a press conference will be held here (Philippines).”

Pacquiao’s contract with Top Rank has expired after his fight with Jeff Horn. The Times tried to get Arum’s comment on the issue but the veteran promoter was still not replying at press time.

“It’s already final I’m going to fight in Malaysia on June 24. It is against Matthysse. I’ll be ready for the preparation and it’s going to be 11 weeks,” added Pacquiao.

Pacquiao said he is confident to whip himself into fighting form within the said time frame.

The Filipino ring icon suffered a controversial unanimous decision loss to Australian Horn in Brisbane, Australia in July 2 last year.

Horn will be defending the World Boxing Organization welterweight title against Terence Crawford on April 14.

According to reports, Arum offered Pacquiao to fight Mike Alvarado on April 14 in an undercard bout of the Horn vs Crawford match which Pac­quiao rejected.

“It was an insult and Senator Pacquiao was right not accepting the offer,” said Pacquiao’s media relation chief Aquiles Zonio through a text message to The Times. “Both Horn and Crawford are not crowd drawers. Only Bob Arum will benefit from that fight.”

Meanwhile, Pacquiao said that he would no longer play in the Philippine Basketball Association.

“Wala na retired na tayo,” said Pacquiao, who last played for Kia in 2017. He was an 11th pick by Kia in the 2014 rookie draft.

Pacquiao though is still involved in basketball through the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.