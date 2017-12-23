Pacquiao leads athletes in year-ender special

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao headlines the Filipino sports personalities featured in ABS-CBN S+A’s two-part year-ender special “The Final Score” that will air on Christmas Day at 9 p.m. and New Year’s Day at 10 p.m. on S+A and S+A HD.

Anchored by TJ Manotoc and Dyan Castillejo, the special looks back at the momentous championships and memorable athletic performances that made 2017 a memorable year in sports with exclusive in-depth interviews with Pacquiao, UAAP Season 80 Finals MVP Thirdy Ravena, De La Salle’s rising star Ricci Rivero, and LPU Pirates head coach Topex Robinson.

In the first part entitled “#Trending,” The Final Score gets to talk to two of the most talked about athletes this year —Thirdy, Ateneo De Manila’s King Eagle, and Ricci, the most tweeted athlete of 2017 in the entire Philippines.

The anchor digs into their journey to their epic Finals showdown and beyond and also gives a rundown of the trending moments in the UAAP Season 80 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Meanwhile, the second part, dubbed “#Redemption,” features Topex and “People’s Champion” Pacquiao, who will share the challenges they faced in their respective disciplines. The former SSC-R Stag will recount the hard work they put in ahead of the Pirates’ historic season and the pain and lessons learned after their Finals loss to defending champions San Beda Red Lions.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, will reminisce about the highs of his career and how his stinging defeat at the hands of Jeff “The Brisbane Hornet” Horn this year made him tougher in life and inside the ring. Aside from that, “#Redemption” will also give spotlight to the biggest upsets in the sporting world this year, and the NBA Finals last June that saw the Golden State Warriors take the NBA crown back from the Cleveland Cavaliers.