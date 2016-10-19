Pacquiao nears peak condition

Eight-division world titleholder Manny Pacquiao announced that he is now in 90-percent peak fighting form with less than three weeks before his bout against World Boxing Organization world welterweight champion Jessie Vargas on November 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pacquiao, who engaged the unbeaten American boxer Jose Ramirez in a grueling 10-round sparring session on Tuesday, will fly to the US Saturday evening for the last phase of his training at the Wildcard gym in California.

“I guess I’m now 90 percent ready with only two weeks and a half left,” the 37-year-old Pacquiao (58-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) told The Manila Times. “I always prepare myself and train hard. So far so good, I’m ready to fight.”

Pacquiao also brushed aside Vargas’ statement saying that’s he’s afraid of the American.

Top Rank Promotion’s twitter account posted a statement attributed to Vargas that says: “I know he’s (Pacquiao) intimidated. I know that he’s asking himself, ‘Is this it for me?’”

The Filipino ring icon said that he’d better off spending his time on training, “I’m just ignoring it and I don’t waste my time on that,” Pacquiao said. “My focus is on my training. I’m very thankful to all my fans and to God for giving me the strength and power. It is very inspiring to train in front of many people. We’re not interrupted.”

Ramirez, meanwhile, predicted that Pacquiao would tear Vargas (27-1 record with 10 knockouts) apart in the later rounds with speed and explosive power. “If Manny (Pacquiao) will control the fight, it’s going to be dangerous on the part of Vargas because Manny will become comfortable in breaking him in the later rounds,” he said.

“But if Jessie Vargas will be able to adjust to Manny’s style, I guess it will be good for him. He’s also a dangerous fighter. So far, Manny’s condition looks good to me,” Ramirez added.