Pacquiao not burning bridges with Arum

Manny Pacquiao said that he is still open to the possibility of working again with his long-time promoter Bob Arum.

The 39-year-old eighth-division world champion said that Arum is welcome to watch his fight in Malaysia against World Boxing Association welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse of Argentina. He even hinted that Arum’s Top Rank Promotion could initiate the negotiation for his future fight vs Ukrainian boxing superstar Vasyl Lomachenko.

“He (Arum) is invited and there’s no problem. I think after my fight with Matthysse, we will talk regarding the possible Pacquiao-Lomachenko fight in the future,” Pacquiao told reporters during the 18th Gabriel “Flash” Elorde Awards Night and Banquet of Champions on Sunday at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Hotel Manila.

Pacquiao, however, reiterated that he has no live contract with Top Rank Promotion anymore and his MP Promotion will handle his upcoming bout in Malaysia. Arum told The Times though on March 10 that Pacquiao is still under contract with Top Rank for a “reasonably long period of time.”

“MP Promotion will handle that fight. I’m not claiming anything. I just formed the MP Promotion. Wala na,” said Pacquiao, referring to the existence of any live contract with Top Rank.

The fighting senator said the fight with Matthysse would happen in the last week of June or the first week of July in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia after the Ramadan.

“That is a good fight (Matthysse) because he is a champion and I’ll be challenged to become a champion again. At the same time, I don’t want the people to say that’s just a tune-up fight,” added Pacquiao.

Pacquiao added that his former opponent Oscar Dela Hoya of Golden Boy Promotion would visit the Philippines for the promotion of his fight against Matthysse next month. JOSEF T. RAMOS