Pacquiao off to US Oct. 22 for training

DAVAO CITY: Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao and his team are scheduled to fly to the United States on Oct. 22 to continue his training for his comeback fight against Mexican-American World Boxing Organization welterweight titlist Jessie Vagas on November 5 at the Thomas & Mack Center inside the University of Las Vegas-Nevada.

“Manny has improved fast in the training. Manny is in good condition maybe about 75 percent. But we will add sparring partners for him,” said assistant trainer Raides “Nonoy” Neri last Monday at Elorde Boxing Gym of the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Aside from local lightweight contender Leopoldo Doronio, Team Pacquiao is also getting the services of WBC Eurasia Pacific Boxing Council welterweight champion Sonny Katiandagho (10-1-0-6Kos) of General Santos City.

“Sonny is taller at 5 foot 8,” said assistant coach Jonathan Penalosa. Vargas stands at 5-foot-10 while Pacquiao is only 5’6.

Meanwhile, chief trainer Freddie Roach is also arriving together with unbeaten junior-welterweight Jose Ramirez (17-0-0-12Kos) to be a sparring partner of Pacquiao.

Strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune has already arrived earlier last Monday.

He has reportedly increased the load of the morning roadwork aspect as to include sprinting to improve leg power and speed.

Fortune also said at that Pacquiao is “now stronger and faster.”

Pacquiao regularly trains at the Elorde Boxing Gym in SM Moa from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. after his office work at the Senate.

The 37-year-old Pacquiao (58-6-2-38KOs) is the first professional boxer elected as Senator of the Philippines. He announced his retirement after winning via a unanimous decision against American Timothy Bradley to win the vacant WBO International welterweight title last April 9 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

