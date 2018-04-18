Pacquiao says door always open for Roach

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao said that he’s not closing his door for his long-time trainer Freddie Roach but for now, his childhood friend Buboy Fernandez will handle his training for his upcoming bout against Lucas Matthysse on July 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“Freddie (Roach) and I have a good relation. We are like a family and I haven’t decided yet [who will be my main trainer],” the 39-year-old fighting senator told reporters during a news conference arranged by the MP Promotions at the City of Dreams in Parañaque City on Wednesday. “Whatever decision I make in this fight, I’m not closing the door yet on Freddie.”

Pacquiao, who lost the WBO welterweight title to Jeff Horn last year in Brisbane, Australia via a controversial unanimous decision, believes that Fernandez can get the job done though he hasn’t decided yet if his childhood pal will be his trainer for good.

“It just happens that I want to try Buboy to handle it if ever I will make the decision. But right now, I have no decision yet because I’m not yet on training mode. I believe he can do that. He knows what to do because Buboy worked for me since the beginning.”

Fernandez, meanwhile, clarified that he has no intention of comparing himself with Roach.

“He’s a legendary trainer and I can’t even compare myself to him. In his absence I will be the temporary captain of the ship. I’m proud of being given the task but I will let Manny make the decision,” Fernandez said in Filipino in a separate interview.

“I have no problem whatever our fighting senator’s decision will be, what is important is I am ready for the task. Senator Pacquiao told me just to be ready while he’s fixing some problems,” he added.

Fernandez added that after the media tour in Malaysia on Thursday, they would immediately start Pacquiao’s training and conditioning in General Santos City early next week.

“I watched Matthysse fight against Danny Garcia and Zab Judah. He is an aggressive fighter and he doesn’t want to run around so my fighter must be in top condition, added Fernandez, who downplayed Pacquiao’s age factor in the fight.

“Puno at kalabaw lang ang tumatanda. Pagdating sa suntok at lakas nandyan pa, bata pa naman ang fighter ko.”