Pacquiao says he’s regaining speed, power

Senator and pug Manny Pacquiao said that he is regaining his speed and power with two months to go before his November 5 fight against reigning World Boxing Organization world welterweight champion Jessie Vargas at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I really feel so good so far,” Pacquiao told The Manila Times Monday evening after hitting the mitts at the Elorde Boxing gym near the Mall of Asia in Pasay City. “I’m thankful despite the hectic schedule in the Senate, I still able to train.”

Besides mitt works, Pacquiao’s light training includes shadow boxing, speedball and heavy bag routines, as well as stretching. Pacquiao scheduled his roadwork in the morning before proceeding to the Senate in the afternoon.

“It is not yet his normal power and speed. It will change once coach Freddie (Roach) arrives. The good thing is he’s in better shape and condition. The power and speed will increase in weeks to come,” said Roach’s assistant trainer Jon Peñalosa, the elder brother of former world champion Gerry Peñalosa. Roach is expected to arrive in Manila early October.

The eighth-division world champion started his light training a week ago.

Pacquiao (58-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) will be leaving the country on Wednesday night for Beverly Hills, California to attend the news press conference for his bout against Vargas.

“I’ll be leaving on Wednesday for the press conference and then return on Sunday. I will go to the Senate and then train late in the afternoon. I’m not underestimating Vargas or any of my opponent that’s why I’m following my training schedule properly,” added Pacquiao.

Besides Peñalosa, Buboy Fernandez is also facilitating Pacquiao’s training.

Pacquiao also expressed his happiness over fellow Pinoy boxer Jerwin Ancajas’ win over Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo on Saturday night for the International Boxing Federation super flyweight world title. Pacquiao’s MP Promotion promoted the Taguig City bout.

“I’m very happy that there is a world champion now under my stable. Jerwin Ancajas fought so hard to win the title. I’m hoping to promote and develop more world titleholders in the future,” said Pacquiao.