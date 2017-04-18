Pacquiao seeks settlement of tax case

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is negotiating with the camp of Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao for the possible settlement of his P2.2-billion tax case, according to Internal Revenue Commissioner Caesar Dulay.

Dulay made the disclosure on Monday, the last day of the filing of income tax returns in Quezon City.

Asked to comment on the statements of President Rodrigo Duterte on the tax evasion cases of some business tycoons like Lucio Tan, Dulay said there were some personalities seeking to reach a compromise with the BIR.

“For example, the lawyers of Senator Pacquiao. We all know that he has an existing tax case so we are in a discussion,” he told reporters.

“We are still in negotiation. If I were to be asked, I hope [that there will be a settlement]. They said they’ll come

and see me again and I hope they do it fast,” he said.

The BIR filed a P2.2-billion tax liability case against Pacquiao, accusing him of not paying correct taxes in 2008 and 2009.

The BIR said the tax liabilities stemmed partly from Pacquiao’s failure to present proper documentation of his tax payments to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States.

The case is now pending at the Court of Tax Appeal.

Dulay said the negotiation with Pacquiao reflected the BIR’s effort to encourage taxpayers to avail themselves of the compromise program of the bureau.