Pacquiao signs contract to fight Horn

The camp of defending World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has signed the contract to fight Australian Jeff Horn on July 2 in Brisbane, Australia.

“Senator Manny (Pacquiao) already signed the contract early this week,” Pacquiao’s media relations officer Aquiles Zonio told The Manila Times in a phone interview on Thursday. “Mike Koncz (Pacquiao’s adviser) already informed me that Manny has signed [the contract].”

Zonio added that Pacquiao’s official training will commence in the first week of May, probably near the Senate office of the eight-division champion in Pasay City.

In his fight against Jessie Vargas last year, Pacquiao spent most of his training at the Elorde gym near the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

“The official training will start in the first week of May and it’s going to be here in Manila because there are still sessions at the Senate,” added Zonio, adding that the 38-year-old Pacquiao had no problem with the details of the fight contract sent by Top Rank Promotion.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview by Fox Sports Australia on April 5, Koncz said, “We’re not able to fight Amir Khan because of Ramadan, so we decided to take this fight in the interim. We signed it, so yeah, we’re excited about it.”

Pacquiao’s (59-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) last fight was against Vargas where he scored a unanimous decision victory last November 5 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Horn, who is holding a 16-0-1 win-loss-draw record with 11 knockouts, is presently ranked No. 2 by the WBO in the welterweight class.