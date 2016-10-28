Pacquiao surpasses previous conditioning, fighting form

Freddie Roach’s assistant trainer Marvin Somodio said on Friday that Manny Pacquiao has a better training camp now than when he fought Timothy Bradley for the third time in April.

“I was surprised by what I’ve seen today. He is quicker and stronger than the last training camp,” Somodio told The Manila Times in a phone interview. “I didn’t rely on what I’ve read from various websites about Manny’s explosive training camp in Manila until I saw it here.”

Pacquiao is in the last phase of his training in preparation for his November 5 bout against World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champion Jessie Vargas at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“In the last Bradley camp, I was there and he’s okay. His punches were devastating and his speed was there too, but today is different. He is deadlier because he is faster, stronger—the power-packed punches are there and he’s smarter now,” added Somodio. “He sparred with Ray Beltran today and I was impressed.”

“With the way he sparred and trained earlier, I guess he could beat (Floyd) Mayweather Jr.”

Somodio added that Pacquiao got adequate rest and there’s no sign of over training.

Despite being the underdog, Somodio said that Vargas (27-1 record with 10 knockouts) remains dangerous considering his technical knockout victory against Sadam Ali in March.

“Manny’s boxing level is far superior than Jessie, but Jessie’s last fight was impressive when he scored a knockout win against Ali,” said Somodio. “He (Vargas) even hurt Bradley in their fight. It only means that Manny should also be careful in this fight.”

“But I’m sure Manny will win in the later rounds with the way he trains now. A stoppage I predict in the later rounds,” Somodio added.

Meanwhile, Roach said that he is happy that his favorite pupil was able to do his job as a boxer and a senator. “It has worked pretty well for us so far,” said Roach in a message relayed through Top Rank Promotion publicist Fred Sternberg.

“We are on one end of it and he’s on the other. We are the ones that have only one job to go to and he has two jobs to go to. It depends on how Manny feels and he looks great. The workouts are good and he is disciplined 100 percent,” he added.

“He comes to the gym every day no matter what time his senatorial duties are over and he does a full scheduled workout. I do think he will fight again. And this is the best Manny Pacquiao I have seen in a training camp in a long time.”