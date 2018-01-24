Pacquiao vs Lomachenko makes sense

To some or a few observers, a fight between Manny Pacquiao and Vasyl Lomachenko does not make sense. But to me, this marquee fight is what boxing needs today!

My column “Marquee fight or freak show” published on December 7, 2016 discussed how weight issues could potentially derail the matchup between Pacquiao and Lomachenko, because a good 17 pounds separated their official weights. Pacquiao has been fighting at welterweight (147 pounds) while Lomachenko campaigns at junior welterweight (130 pounds).

But today, official fighting weights mean almost nothing other than complying with the weight limit for the championship at stake, because today’s weigh-in rules allow many boxers to pack on substantial weight in a span of at least 24 hours.

The old weigh-in rules required boxers to be weighed in at the morning of the fight day, which gave fighters very little time to rehydrate and pack on more weight.

So today, it is not unusual for fighters, usually the bigger ones, to pack over a 24-hour period as much as 5 or 10 percent more weight after the weigh in. Case in point was Conor McGregor, who weighed in at 153 pounds for his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. but was easily above 170 pounds when he walked into the ring. Mayweather weighed in a 149.5 pounds but obviously was outweighed by this Irish opponent by at least 15 pounds. The Mayweather-McGregor fight was at junior middleweight or 154 pounds.

So don’t expect Lomachenko and Pacquiao to be 17 pounds apart when they step into the ring and agree to fight at welterweight. Pacquiao hardly packs on weight after a weigh in and enters the ring between 149 to 151 pounds. Pacquiao does not have any problems meeting the 147-pound welterweight limit, which means he will never balloon to junior middleweight when entering the ring.

Lomachenko, for his part, looks like he can pack on as much as 10 pounds after a weigh in, which means he can weigh 145 pounds entering the ring to fight against Pacquiao.

A weight disadvantage of five to seven pounds is not going to be a big issue for Lomachenko should he face Pacquiao if the Filipino enters the ring weighing at least 150 pounds, because the Russian is 10 years younger.

Pacquiao, from what I have observed, also does not want to pack on too much weight after the weigh in because that could potentially slow him down.

So Pacquiao-Lomachenko makes a lot of sense and could make a lot of money for the protagonists.

So who has the edge?

Pacquiao, even if he is already 38 years old, can still pack a wallop from his punches and his vast championship experience can carry him to victory against Lomachenko.

But the Russian is already considered one of the best boxers in the world in terms of skills and even if he only has 11 professional bouts, his amateur record is a stunning 396-1. He won his first world title at featherweight (126 pounds) in his third professional fight, and is a two-time Olympic and World Champion gold medalist.

Both stand at roughly 5’6” but Lomachenko has a two-inch reach advantage.

If I were Pacquiao and his fight with Lomachenko pushes through, I would resign from the Senate to concentrate on training, because Lomachenko is definitely no pushover and can even beat the Filipino.

Definitely, Pacquiao-Lomachenko is a marquee fight.