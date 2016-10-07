Pacquiao wants to regain world title

Senator Manny Pacquiao, a world champion in eight divisions, wants to reclaim his status as a world champion when he fights Jessie Vargas on November 5 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“My goal is to become a world champion again and Vargas is the world titleholder. I want to get another world title,” Pacquiao, who will turn 38 in December, told The Manila Times in an interview at the Elorde Gym in Pasay City.

Vargas is the World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champion.

“I know what I’m going to do. But I’m not going to be overconfident in the fight,” Pacquiao said.

He maintained that his training will not affect his responsibilities as a senator.

“I don’t have any problem doing my job in the Senate and my training. I’m enjoying my job and at the same time

I want to prove to my fans that I can manage my time as a boxer and being a senator.”

“I know Vargas’ style that’s why I’m doing my best in training because he is a good opponent. I feel good in my sparring session the past few days and (Jose) Ramirez is helping me a lot absolutely for my preparation,” Pacquiao said.

“I don’t feel 37 or 38 right now. I can still do what I did 10 years ago because I still feel young. I learned how to discipline myself,” he added.

Pacquiao (58-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) lost the WBO world welterweight belt when he fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. on May 3, 2015.