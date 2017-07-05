STRESSING that he has the “moral obligation” to uphold sportsmanship and fairness being a fighter himself, Sen. Manny Pacquiao has called on the World Boxing Organization (WBO) to act on the concern of the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

Pacquiao said on Wednesday that the WBO “should take appropriate action on the letter sent by Games and Amusement Board so as not to erode the people’s interest in boxing.”

On Monday, GAB urged the WBO to review the officiating in Pacquiao’s fight with Australia’s Jeff Horn for possible miscalls from the referee. Horn won via unanimous decision and seized the WBO welterweight title from Pacquiao.

“On my part, I had already accepted the decision but as a leader and at the same time, fighter, I have the moral obligation to uphold sportsmanship, truth and fairness in the eyes of the public,” Pacquiao said.

“I love boxing and I don’t wanna see it dying because of unfair decision and officiating,” the senator said in a statement. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO