Pacquiao on WBO ruling: ‘Let the people judge’

THE camp of Senator Manny Pacquiao was not surprised by the decision of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) upgolding Australian boxer Jeff Horn’s victory against the Filipino boxing great.
The WBO, upon the request of the Games and Amusement Board (GAB), conducted a review of the scores of the Pacquiao-Horn welterweight fight in Brisbane Australia last July 2.
The GAB cited alleged bad calls on the part of the referee and judges.
“Let the people judge for themselves. (The) People saw what happened,” the Pacquiao camp said in a statement on Tuesday.
“We have seen worse judgments in the past where judges manipulated results. Nothing surprises me now,” the statement added. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA
