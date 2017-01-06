Pacquiao will fight if the price is right – Koncz

Manny Pacquiao’s personal adviser Michael Koncz said that the Filipino ring icon would return to the ring anytime, any place if the price is right.

“We will go to where we’re going to get the best financial package. United States remains an option, Australia also an option, UK is an option and United Arab Emirates is an option,” Koncz told The Manila Times, pertaining to Bob Arum’s announcement that Pacquiao’s next fight will be outside the United States.

“We will go to wherever we believe we can generate the most income.”

Koncz also said that the fight between Pacquiao (59-6-2 win-loss-draw record) and undefeated unified junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford (30-0 record with 21 knockouts) would only happen if Arum would guarantee them a $20 million paycheck.

“As what I’ve said, Manny will be fighting Crawford if he can guarantee us with a $20 million minimum purse,” said Koncz. “I cannot mention any names now since there are other candidates that we’ve considered.”

Arum refused to disclose Koncz’s asking price.

“I just got off the phone with Michael. I understand that he had an operation in the Philippines last year, so maybe he’s still under medication but it shouldn’t be discussed in the newspaper,” Arum told The Times light heartedly in a separate interview.

“Once we have an opponent, we will sit down and talk. I have not talked with Manny yet regarding this matter. People talk, sometimes they shouldn’t talk,” he added. “I will fly soon to the Philippines to talk with Manny.”

Arum announced recently that Pacquiao might face Australian Jeff Horn (16-0-1 record with 11 knockouts) early this year in Australia.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao’s business manager Eric Pineda of 1-Pacman Partylist is supportive of Arum’s plan to hold Pacquiao’s next fight outside the United States since the senator boxer is popular all over the world.

“That’s a winning proposition,” Pineda said. “The fight outside the US is good financially because he’s known all over the world.”