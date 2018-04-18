Pacquiao without Roach

Freddie Roach not training Manny Pacquiao for his fight against Argentine knockout artist Lucas Matthysse is definitely bad news.

I will not go into detail as to what led to the split between Roach and Pacquiao, but the world-class trainer was right when he said that the Filipino cannot juggle boxing at the elite level and serving his countrymen as a Senator.

The partnership between Roach and Pacquiao lasted a good 16 years, with both getting elevated in status. Pacquiao became one of the greatest fighters of his era, winning world titles in eight divisions while Roach is sure to be inducted in boxing’s Hall of Fame.

But I am very worried now, because it is at this time that Pacquiao will be needing Roach since the Filipino will be facing a tough opponent in Matthysse this coming June.

Matthysse may not be as elite as Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr. or Canelo Alvarez, among others. But Matthysse is a cut above Pacquiao’s last three opponents particularly Timothy Bradley, Jessie Vargas, and Jeff Horn.

The age difference between Matthysse, 35, and Pacquiao 38, may be not be that big, but the Filipino’s having fought in a total of 68 fights (58-7-2 with 38 KOs) definitely means he has sustained more wear and tear from the ring. According to boxrec.com, Pacquiao has fought at total of 455 rounds. On the other hand, Matthysse has figured in 43 fights (39-4 with 36 KOs) for a total of only 189 rounds, also according to boxrec.com.

But you have to admire Pacquiao for being such a durable fighter, because he still showed spunk in losing to Horn in July last year.

I even felt Pacquiao would have a good chance of defeating or even stopping Matthysse after their fight was announced last month. However, Roach being absent from Pacquiao’s camp has gotten me worried. Or very worried.

Pacquiao’s childhood friend Buboy Fernandez is now the trainer of the Filipino boxer and this is where things can get more disconcerting.

I am not denigrating Fernandez as something like a second-class trainer, but Pacquiao is not fighting somebody like Brandon Rios, who the Filipino boxer turned into a punching bag in November 2013.

What is also scares me besides Roach not being in Pacquiao’s corner for the Matthysse fight is the Argentine will be trained by Joel Diaz, who was in Bradley’s corner for the American’s two fights against Pacquiao. Bradley beat Pacquiao in April 2012 with a controversial decision, and the Filipino avenged that loss in April 2016.

Diaz claims he has studied Pacquiao’s fighting style from Bradley’s two fights against the Filipino, and is confident that his new ward Matthysse has the tools to emerge victorious. And definitely, Matthysse hits a lot harder than Bradley and is warrior.

And when was the last time Pacquiao stopped an opponent? That was in November 2009 over Miguel Cotto in a world welterweight title fight.

As somebody who has witnessed how numerous fighters fade in the last years of their careers, especially those who lost their final bouts very badly, I hate to see Pacquiao getting badly beaten by Matthysse in June.

To exit the sport with a bang is very rare, and I am still hoping Pacquiao would win decisively over Matthysse either by decision or stoppage, and eventually hang up his gloves for good.

There are rumors though that Pacquiao’s fight against Matthysse is a tune-up for an eventual showdown with Terence Crawford (32-0 with 23 KOs), the World Boxing Organization welterweight champion who will be facing Horn also in June.

How I wished Roach would tell Pacquiao not to even think of facing Crawford even if the Filipino wins over Matthysse. Or will Matthysse end up fighting Crawford after the Argentinian wins over Pacquiao? Nice question.