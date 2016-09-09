Pacquiao would relish Mayweather rematch

BEVERLY HILLS: Manny Pacquiao said he would welcome the opportunity of a second fight against Floyd Mayweather but questioned whether the American could be lured out of retirement for a money-spinning rematch.

Speaking at a press conference to launch his comeback fight against Jessie Vargas in Las Vegas on November 5, the Filipino boxer said he would be ready to fight Mayweather again if there was a demand for it from fans.

“If the fans want it, and he wants it, then I’m open to it. I’m open to any fight,” Pacquiao told reporters in Beverly Hills.

However Pacquiao — who abruptly ended his own retirement in August following what was billed as his farewell bout against Timothy Bradley in April — said he suspected only money would tempt Mayweather to get back in the ring.

“You know in his heart, he doesn’t have concern for the fans. His only concern is to make money,” former welterweight world champion Pacquiao said.

“My concern is not only to make money but how I entertain the people, how I entertain the fans,” he added.

Mayweather outpointed Pacquiao in a unanimous decision victory in their May 2015 superfight, the highest-grossing bout in history which grossed more than $500 million according to most estimates.

Pacquiao, who later said he was troubled by a shoulder injury during the fight, insisted however that he believes he won a battle which largely failed to live up to its billing.

“I respect and honor the decision of the judges in the Mayweather fight. But if you ask me, I tell you frankly, in my heart, I believe I won that fight,” said Pacquiao. AFP

AFP/CC