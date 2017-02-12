Pacquiao’s April fight in UAE

Manny Pacquiao’s next fight against Australian Jeff Horn on April 23 will be held at the United Arab Emi­rates (UAE) and not Down Under.

This was confirmed by the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight title holder in his post at his official Twitter account.

“See you in UAE for my next fight. #TeamPacquiao,”

the 38-year-old eight-division world champion posted.

Pacquiao’s media relation chief Aquiles Zonio also confirmed the report to The Manila Times.

“Yes (it’s confirmed). I still have to get the details. Boss Manny (Pacquiao) is in General Santos and (Mike) Koncz is in Qatar. So I have no details yet,” Zonio said.

In an interview to media at Abu Dhabi, Koncz said the fight would be held in UAE 100 percent.

“It took us a while to get this deal together,” Koncz said in an interview with boxingscene.com. “There was a lot of confusion whether this is going to happen here in the UAE.”

“[But] I’m here with full authority and power. I have been the marriage counsellor for Manny and we have developed a relationship. I’m involved in all aspects of what he does. We have executed the agreement in the morning and 100 percent the fight will be here in the UAE.”

The Times could not reach Top Rank Promotion chief Bob Arum as of this writing. Arum earlier mentioned that Pacquiao’s next fight will be in Australia.

Pacquiao (59-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) won his last fight against Jessie Vargas last November via unanimous decision in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.

JOSEF T. RAMOS