Pacquiao’s right punch key to win – Buboy

Trainer Buboy Fernandez said that he is fine-tuning Manny Pacquiao’s right punch as the Filipino ring icon’s primary weapon in his fight against World Boxing Association welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse on July 15 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“I think it’s his right hand. We’re carefully studying how it can be used efficiently against Matthysse,” Fernandez said in Filipino.

“Nothing is final. Matthysse will be very aggressive because he is the defending champion and we cannot underestimate him. We can expect a lot of power punching from him. I believe Matthysse’s camp is studying how Pacquiao is using his left hand, while we, on the other hand, is analyzing how Matthysse is using his right hand,” Fernandez added, describing the latter as a boxer who likes to engage and slug it out.

Pacquiao’s childhood friend and trainer refused to give a knockout prediction in his pal’s fight against the Argentine champ.

Fernandez added that though they are developing Pacquiao’s stamina, they shortened the training hours to prevent over training.

“Eight weeks of training is sufficient and we are being careful not to burn him out. But stamina is also very important because his opponent loves to rush on forward.”

Meanwhile, Pacquiao said that he is still far from 50 percent ready.

“Ayoko magsalita na 50 percent ready na ako para sa akin kasi 10 percent pa lang,” Pacquiao said in separate interview.