Pacquiao’s sparring with Mexican impresses Roach

Defending World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao was impressive with his sparring with Mexican Adrian Young on Tuesday according to trainer Freddie Roach.

Roach was satisfied with what the 38-year-old Pacquiao (59-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) showed in the eight-round sparring session at the Five E-Comm. Building near the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“The sparring session went pretty well today for Manny (Pacquiao). In this training camp, he gets better and better everyday,” Roach told The Manila Times. “It’s much better today.”

Pacquiao initially had a two-round sparring session against fellow Filipino lightweight Leonardo Doronio, then a three-round session with junior welterweight Sonny Katiandagho.

Roach added that he is expecting Young to get into the groove in the coming days.

“Adrian (Young) is a smart fighter and very capable. He’ll be a good sparring partner,” he added.

Asked if Pacquiao still has a knockout power left in him, Roach said: “I know Manny has a knockout power and I still feel it every time I catch his punches. If you want to feel it, I will give you my mitts. It’s very hard.”

Young, for his part, said he’s very happy to spar with a legendary boxer like Pacquiao for the first time.

“Pacquiao is very strong and very fast. I felt his power today,” the 24-year-old Young (23-3-2 record with 18 knockouts) told The Times in a separate interview. “His left hook hurt me. I fought a lot of competitive boxers but Manny is faster, wiser and stronger.”

“I think he’s going to improve more in the coming days,” he added.

Roach is preparing Pacquiao for his upcoming title defense against Australian Jeff Horn on July 2 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.