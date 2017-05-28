Pacquiao’s training camp to stay in Manila?

The declaration of martial law by President Rodrigo Duterte in Mindanao last week might affect the plan of Manny Pacquiao to transfer his training camp in General Santos City when the Senate takes a break starting on June 2.

Pacquiao’s camp has yet to decide whether to proceed with the plan or stay for the rest of the remaining three weeks in Pasay City before flying to Australia late June or 10 days before the fight.

“We’re still preparing for it [the transfer]. Maybe we go there or just stay here,” said the 38-year-old Pacquiao, who is a known supporter of President Duterte.

“I’m supporting martial law in Mindanao. I had a privilege speech last week in the Senate about it. My training will be fine there even if there’s martial law there,” he added.

The eight-division world champion is confident that the martial law in Mindanao won’t affect his training in his hometown if they decide to transfer there.

Currently, Pacquiao is holding his training camp at the Elorde Gym in Five E-Comm. building near his Senate office in Pasay City.

Trainer Freddie Roach is itching to fly to General Santos City because of distractions at the current venue.

“There are a lot of people here and lots of trouble,” said Roach. “But he (Pacquiao) hasn’t made up his mind (if they will transfer to General Santos City).”

President Duterte put Mindanao under martial law last May 23 after the Maute group terrorists clashed with the government troops in Marawi City.

Pacquiao started his training on May 6 as he defends his World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight belt against Australian challenger Jeff Horn on July 2 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Pacquiao also said he is now 60 to 70 percent in fighting condition for the fight.

“I already accomplished a lot of rounds in sparring so I feel okay now. My timing, footwork and balance have improved a lot since my first day of training,” said Pacquiao.

“I cannot underestimate Horn. I must be sure that I’m 100 percent okay that’s why I’m training very hard. I’m always motivated when it comes to every fight,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao said middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin has a good chance of beating Mexican Canelo Saul Alvarez (49-1-1 record with 34 knockouts) in their upcoming fight in September.

“It’s going to be a good fight for both boxers, but I believe Triple G (Golovkin) has a strong advantage,” said Pacquiao. “Golovkin and Alvarez are also strong. It’s too difficult to make any prediction.”