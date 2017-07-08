Pact signed for halal products

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat: The Halal Business Council-Mindanao (HBC-Min) recently signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) and memorandum of understanding (MOU) with BMIP-EAGA countries for Halal business transactions.

The BIMP-EAGA stands for Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines-East Asia Growth Area.

Soekarno Mohammad, HBC-Min president told The Manila Times that the business transactions involved traders and companies dealing with the importation of Halal food products, Indonesian steam coal, farm machinery and garments.

For the long term business engagements, their counterparts in those BIMP-EAGA member countries have proposed partnerships in the establishment of Halal hubs, infusion of investment capital and business joint-ventures, according to the HBC-Min president.

Mohammad emphasized that improvement in the economic and peace and order conditions after the election of President Rodrigo Duterte “resulted in an environment that would guarantee and intensify business interests specially in the context of the Asean free trade.”

The HBC-Min, he added, is one of the largest traders’ associations that are active in trading and Halal advocacy in Mindanao and has chapters in major provinces and cities in the region.