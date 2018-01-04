PADC director calls for state-owned firm’s ‘revitalization’

State-owned Philippine Aerospace Development Corp. (PADC) should be revived instead of abolished, a company director said, given its contributions to the country’s development and security.

“Maybe revitalization is the better alternative rather than abolishing it. Maybe additional support from the national government and better management installed is needed,” PADC Board Director Rene Abad told The Manila Times.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd last week said that PADC would be dissolved as it had not fulfilled its mandate, declaring in particular that the firm had not designed a single plane during its 45 years of existence.

Abad rejected the charge, claiming that PADC had to date assembled 44 units of the BO-105 helicopter, 67 BN Islander aircrafts, 18 SF 260 TP military trainers, 24 5211 military jet trainer/light attack aircraft, six Lancair ES two-seater light aircraft, two Lancair IV four-seaters and two Canguro Feederliner planes.

PADC, he added, also developed capabilities for the installation, inspection, repair and overhaul of Textron Lycoming and Continental piston engines, Allison Model 250 Turboshaft engines (now known as the Rolls-Royce M250), various propellers, landing gear, avionics and instruments, and various airframes, among others.

Abad also said that it would be not good to abolish PADC given the threats faced by the country.

“We need to monitor our EEZ (exclusive economic zone). What could be the better way to monitor our EEZ rather than from the air? As of now we don’t have that full monitoring capability,” he said.

“With what is happening in the West Philippine Sea and with the status of our air force, just maintaining the present aircraft inventory of the Philippine Air Force, can be a good opportunity for the company,” he added.

“The PADC has also the task of ‘air-connecting’ the many islands of our country, on the developmental task side, both for transport and tourism.”

PADC was founded, by virtue of Presidential Decree 286 on September 5, 1973, to pursue a development program for the country’s aviation industry.