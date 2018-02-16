From ‘Paddington’ to ‘Sin Island’

Xian’s done it again.

Surprise both the industry and the public, that is; for shortly after the handsome Chinoy actor bolted from ABS-CBN’s Star Magic stable of talents, boy-next door Xian Lim has gone risque on the big screen.

A constant headliner since the year began, Xian’s unexpected move to leave the management group where he started and nurtured his career was quickly followed by a promo blitz for “Paddington 2.” He was chosen to voice the iconic British bear anew for the sequel’s Philippine run, which was certainly good news all around.

This week, however, he’s taken the shock level through the roof as again when his latest movie, Star Cinema’s daring Valentine’s offering,opened in cinemas Wednesday.

Directed by Gino Santos from a screenplay by Jancy Nicolas, trailers online [the movie had yet to open as of this writing]showed the matinee idol in steamy love scenes with this generation’s top sexy stars. Read Coleen Garcia and Nathalie Hart, and you should know how steamy “steamy” is.

Exploring whether a marriage can survive two infidelities or not, Xian says of Sin Island, “It’s a sexy adult love story, and it was definitely new [to do]for people like me.”

Here’s the plot: Xian is David in Sin Island, one-half of a perfect married couple with wife, Kanika (Coleen). They enjoy paradise in each other’s arms until Kanika enters into a dangerous affair when David’s career hits a major bump.

As David discovers Kanika’s transgressions, he flees to Sinilaban Island where he meets and engages in a carnal affair with Tasha (Hart).

Despite their mistakes, David and Kanika decide to rekindle their relationship but Tasha refuses to let go of him.

Acknowledging how David is a far cry from his wholesome roles in “Dear Other Self,” “Everything About Her” and

“All You Need is Pag-ibig,” among others, Xian explains, “I wanted to do something very different for my last project with Star Cinema.

“Like I said, it was all new to me [the sexy drama genre]and I had to ask a lot of questions along the way because I felt uneasy at the start [of the shoot].”

Depending a lot on his director’s guidance [Santos previously helmed Coleen and Derek Ramsay’s "Ex with Benefits”], Xian was able to “let [t[their]dies do the talking” as the script and concept required.

Grateful to his more experienced co-stars for being “cool and relaxed” throughout filming, Xian says he realized he was thinking too much about what they had to do.

“I guess barriers came down after a few days and I got very excited doing the love scenes even if there were a of people watching the shoot. At the end of the day we are artists and we have to be the character we play.”

Rated R-16 without cuts, Xian hopes his fans will understand why he decided to take a big risk in his otherwise steady career.

“I want to mature as an actor, because as actors we have to reinvent ourselves to stay in this business,” he points out.

And if girlfriend Kim Chui didn’t mind Xian baring a whole lot more skin than he did in cutesy beach scenes before, then why should anyone else.

Sin Island is now showing and also stars TJ Trinidad, Lito Pimentel, Ricardo Cepeda, Marina Benipayo, Bernard Palanca, Joyce Burton, Dominic Ochoa, Thou Reyes, Charlie Dizon, McCoy de Leon, Desiree del Valle and Nikki Valdez.