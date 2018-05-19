Padilla shines in Great British Golf Tournament

Don Angelo Padilla sizzled with a three-under par 69 to emerge as the low gross champion in The Great British Golf Tournament held last April 19 at the west course of Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City.

Class A champion Tom Cragg, meanwhile, carded 68 a net built on an 82 gross score and 14 handicap points. Carlos Jimenez, a 15-handicapper, finished second with a 69 net.

In Class B, Juergen Serfort had a 90 gross for a 71 net to rule the category. Dennis de Guzman finished second with an even-par 72.

Class C winner Daniel Florentino defeated runner-up Graham Fleming via lower handicap, 26-30, after both players posted a 74 net.

Ladies champion Mina Attwood, on the other hand, notched a 72 net followed by Leni Bantiling with 75.

Nearly 100 golf enthusiasts joined the sixth edition of the tournament, which was organized by the British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.

The tournament was in partnership with Coventry Motors Corporation.