PAF honors airwoman Isabel Granada

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) honored the late actress and Air Force reservist Isabel Granada as her remains were flown in to Manila on Thursday.

Granada’s remains arrived at the Air Force headquarters in Villamor Air Base, Pasay City at 10:40 a.m. and was re-ceived by her family including her partner, Arnel Cowley, accompanied by PAF personnel and officers.

In a statement, the Air Force expressed profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the family of the former teen star and singer.

“During this time of mourning, we, the men and women of the PAF, share the sense of grief and great loss of Ms. Granada and we wish to pay tribute to this great woman who has achieved so much in her life,” Air Force spokes-man Maj. Aristides Galang Jr. said.

Galang said Granada was recruited by the Air Force through its Direct Enlistment program in 2001.

She was temporarily assigned to the Air Force Special Service Group and was given an Air Force Specialty Code skill in recreation, which was volleyball. She spent a year as an active PAF enlisted personnel by playing for the Air Force Women’s Volleyball team.

Granada had the rank of airwoman second class.

“She opted to remain as a reservist where she continued her support by willingly performing, hosting, and lending her celebrity status to draw crowds in PAF events,” Galang said.

“Her proper demeanor, both as a celebrity and an aviation enthusiast, also contributed to the PAF’s public image by virtue of her reservist status, which she had proudly admitted,” he added.

The Air Force will extend funeral honors and service to Granada “as PAF’s way of demonstrating its concern for the welfare of its personnel.”

Granada passed away at 41 at Hamad General Hospital in Doha, Quatar where she was rushed after collapsing in a fan meet-and-greet event on October 25.

Brain hemorrhage indicated that she suffered from aneurysm, which affected her heart. She was declared brain-dead on October 27 and never woke up from her coma.