Pag-IBIG boosts services in CALABARZON

BATANGAS: The Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG) has improved its services by opening new office and introduced its modified savings schemes and loyalty cards to cater to its 771,542 members in Southern Tagalog comprising the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon, or Calabarzon. Pag-IBIG Batangas City inaugurated its new office at the ATDRMAM Building, Kumintang Ibaba to serve 2,300 employers and 87,000 employees in 22 towns. Pag-IBIG Lipa City has increased members of 148,000 composed of jeepney and tricycle operators, market vendors, fishermen, farmers and housewives, according branch head Lina Mojares. It serves the cities of Lipa and Tanauan and the towns of Malvar, Santo Tomas, Rosario, Padre Garcia, Mataas na Kahoy, Laurel, Cuenca, Talisay, San Juan and Balete.

CRISZUS NIÑO IBON