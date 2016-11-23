Pag-IBIG expands in Southern Luzon

The Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG is strengthening its Southern Tagalog operations as it opens a new office in Batangas City. The office is expected to serve more than 2,300 employers and 87,000 employees in the area. The new branch is located at the second floor of ATDRMAM Building, Kumintang Ibaba to serve eight areas in the 1st district of Batangas, seven towns in the 2nd district, four municipalities in the 3rd district and three towns in the 4th district. Pag-IBIG has eight branches in Southern Tagalog serving 771,542 members from the provinces in Region IV or Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), as well as Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan area. Services offered by Pag-IBIG Batangas Branch include issuance of membership identification number, online membership registration assistance, provident benefit claims and receipt of monthly membership contributions and members’ savings under the Modified Pag-IBIG 2 Program.