Pag-IBIG gets highER satisfaction rating in Visayas

The Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG received a greater net satisfaction rating in the Visayas region, mainly driven by the expansion of its branches in the area, according to its Vice President for Member Services Operations in the Visayas and Mindanao Victoria dela Pena. In a statement, Pag-IBIG said it scored a net satisfaction of +75 or excellent in the Visayas for its services, in a national survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations from September 24 to 27, 2016. It was a 34-point increase from the +41 in a similar survey done in December 2015. De la Pena said more branches were opened in Regions 6 to 8 (Western, Central and Eastern Visayas). From five branches in 2010, it now has 19 branches and three service offices all over the Visayas. At present, the Fund has a total of 117 branches across the country, more than triple the size of the 38 branches it had in 2010. Pag-IBIG noted that availment of services by members also increased by 8 to 24 percent in September 2016 from 16 percent in December 2015. “The biggest jump in services was noted for membership and employer registration, showing a 65 percent in September 2016,” it said.