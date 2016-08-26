Pag-IBIG, grocery chain offer more perks

The Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG said it is beefing up privileges that Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card holders may avail of as it partners with Puregold Price Club Inc.

In a statement on Friday, Pag-IBIG said it has signed an agreement with Puregold in line with providing additional benefits to Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card holders who can now earn points and privileges when they shop at any Puregold supermarket.

Florencio Galang Jr., Officer-in-Charge of the Office of the Vice President for Public Relations and Information Services Group of Pag-IBIG Fund, said the partnership aims to maximize the value of a Pag-IBIG membership, through the Loyalty Card.

“The project is our way of showing loyalty to our 16.4 million members, as it makes Pag-IBIG more relevant in the lives of Pag-IBIG members through benefits that they can enjoy more frequently. What we did was to tie up with private-sector entities that can offer discounts and privileges to our Pag-IBIG members,” Galang added.

One benefit that Loyalty Card offers holders is earning peso points on groceries when they shop at Puregold.

Pag-IBIG noted that Loyalty Card holders will earn one point for a minimum purchase worth P400.00 of any item, paid in cash or credit card, at any Puregold store.

“Each point is equivalent to P1.00 which they can use to purchase items at Puregold. Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card holders must have at least 50 points to use or redeem earned points at any Puregold store,” it said.

This can be used in Puregold’s 260 outlet stores nationwide, which offer a wide range of consumer products, furniture and appliances.

“As of June 2016, more than 94,000 points were granted to Loyalty Card holders who shopped at Puregold,” the fund said.

Aside from earning points at Puregold outlets, Galang said availing of the Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card is the best way for Pag-IBIG members to have their permanent Membership Identification (MID) number at hand because it will be printed on the card.

As of July 2016, there are more than 2 million Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card holders in the country.

Pag-IBIG members who are interested to avail of the Loyalty Card can proceed to the nearest Pag-IBIG Fund branch nationwide.

“Those who are employed can coordinate with their company’s Human Resources Department for enrolment kiosks to be deployed to their offices,” Pag-IBIG said.

The Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card also provides additional benefits to Pag-IBIG members in the form of special discounts and rewards when they pay for medicine, groceries, tuition, fuel and travel, among others, which can be availed through the fund’s 119 partner-merchants in the country.

