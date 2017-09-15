Pag-ibig waives penalties for delinquent employees

Pag-IBIG on Wednesday announced that it is offering the Penalty Condonation Program for unregistered or delinquent employers to register with the Pag-IBIG fund without having to pay penalties. All they are required to do is to pay their share in their employees’ savings with the fund. The program covers all unregistered and delinquent employers except those who deduct employee contributions but do not remit them to the fund. The unpaid share and deficits may also be settled in installment for a maximum of two years, and an interest of 50 percent per month. Eligible employers must update their records with Pag-IBIG through the online registration system, accomplish the penalty condonation application form available in Pag-IBIG branches, and submit it to the closest branch. “We are expecting around 200,000 business establishments, mostly micro and small entrepreneurs, to apply for penalty condonation. Consequently, around 300,000 to 400,000 Filipino workers will be added as Pag-IBIG members and will be able to enjoy our benefits,” said Pag-IBIG CEO Acmad Moti said in a statement. “One of the directives of President Rodrigo Duterte is to help the Filipino workers secure their future by ensuring that they enjoy government benefits, like those enjoyed by 17.4 million Pag-IBIG members. The underserved sector can avail of affordable housing through Pag-IBIG,” said Pag-IBIG Board of Trustees Chairperman Eduardo del Rosario.