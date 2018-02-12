PAGANI IS COMING TO PH

One of the most popular hypercar brands in the world will soon hit Philippine shores and it’s no other than the ultra-exotic Pagani!

The earthshaking shaking announcement was made by Autohub president Willy Tee Ten during the annual thanksgiving party for the motoring press held recently at the Mini Showroom in BGC, Taguig City. The making of the Pagani Huayra BC video was shown during the event along with the new products Autohub will be bringing in this year to the country, which took a lot of people by surprise.

Tee Ten closed the deal with the owner of Pagani, Horacio Pagani, in the brand’s China showroom during the recent holidays.

Huayra roadster

The newest model that came out in 2017 is the Huayra Roadster that is the successor to the popular Zonda. The Roadster is a completely new hypercar and is much lighter than the Coupe. Only 100 units of the Roadster will be built and all had been sold out already.

“Engaging in such a challenge, to make just 100 cars, has meant an impressive effort for a company like ours, from a technical, human and economic point of view,” explained Horacio Pagani. “If we think of the Huayra Coupe as a personification of elegance and timeless lines, the Huayra Roadster was to be the rebellious sister, shapely and beautiful, but with a sharp edge for those who are careless.”

V12 Turbo engine

The V12 6.0-liter engine of the Huayra was built specifically for Pagani by the Mercedes-AMG factory. It produces 764 hp at 6,200rpm and has over 1,000 Nm of torque available at only 2,400rpm. This very powerful engine has two turbochargers, dry sump lubrication, and tuned to provide relaxed a driving experience in the city and electrifying speeds at the tracks. The M158 motor is also Euro 6b and CARB (Califorina Auto Resources Board) compliant for international emission requirements.

The new seven-speed AMT transmission was developed by Xtrac of England, and has electronic and hydraulic activation systems. The electronic control unit of the engine and AMT transmission work together to give the best combination of drivability and performance. There are also carbon synchronizers for seamless shifting and an electronic differential unit to control the power transfer to the wheels. The result is a 40-percent decrease in weight from the previous standard dual clutch system.

Best power-to-weight ratio

The passionate adherence by Pagani to make the best power-to-weight ratio has resulted in the production of the strongest and lightest chassis for a roadster. This has given the car the best handling possible without sacrificing its urban riding qualities.

Also, there is a 52-percent increase in torsional rigidity that was achieved through the application of carbon with titanium and HP52 triax in the construction of the monocoque. Another great achievement is a decrease of 80 kgs from the dry weight of the Roadster chassis, weighing only 1,280 kgs. The flexional rigidity was also increased and is an important technical breakthrough.

Hyper driving performance

The car is capable of doing 1.08g cornering force, which shows how well designed and tuned the Roadster chassis is. The refinement of the suspension has always been a source of pride for Pagani. Everything is made out of Hi Forg aluminum alloy.

The brakes are made by Brembo and gives the Roadster the shortest distance ever recorded for 100-0 kph and 200-0 kph tests for hypercars. For the hypercar, Brembo made a carbon ceramic disc of 380mm x 34mm spec with a six-piston caliper in front, and four-piston caliper for the back.

The tires are made by Pirelli and are a major factor in making the hypercar generate high G-forces during cornering and achieving fantastic braking distances. The PZero Corsa tires have asymmetrical sizes with 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the back.

The Pagani Roadster also has a very capable electronic stability control developed by Bosch. The main design point was for the driver to feel that he or she is still in control, since the system is not invasive to driver inputs. There are five settings: Wet, Comfort, Sport, Race, and ESC Off.

There are a lot more hypercar features designed into the latest Pagani like its aerodynamics and removable roof.

Pagani’s arrival to local shores will surely rev up the sports car scene in the country, and possibly leave other super performance cars in the dust!