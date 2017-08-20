Pagara needs ‘convincing’ win over Djarbeng, says trainer

Trainer Edito Villamor said that former World Boxing Organization (WBO) international junior light welterweight champion Jason Pagara needs a convincing victory over Richmond Djarbeng to get a shot for a world title fight in the future.

“Jason (Pagara) really needs to prove himself that he is ready for something bigger in his career. I think a solid victory against Djarbeng will give him an opportunity to get a world title shot soon and that’s what every boxer desires,” Villamor told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

Pagara will face Ghana’s Djarbeng in a non-title bout on September 16 as one of the undercards for the world title main event bout between International Boxing Federation champion Milan Melindo and South African Hekkie Budler at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino in Cebu City.

The 29-year old Pagara last fought in November but Villamor said his ward is working hard to be in top shape and good fighting condition. Pagara vacated his WBO international title early this year.

“He can still win that title again if somebody will promote a fight for that belt, but I believe bigger opportunity will come for him if he is going to be victorious against Djarbeng,” added Villamor of Pagara (40-2 win-loss record with 25 knockouts).

“He is really a hardworking fighter. He trains everyday and he’s in good condition.”

Pagara is coming from back-to-back knockout victories over Abraham Alvarez of Mexico last July 9, 2016 in the US and Nicaraguan Jose Alfaro last November 26 in Cebu.

Villamor is hopeful that the elder brother of super bantam fighter Prince Albert Pagara will repeat the same kind of performance to attract huge opportunities.

The 27-year-old Djarbeng (28-3-1 win-loss-draw record with 22 knockouts) won his last eight fights, six by knockouts.

