Pagasa: Brace for rainy weekend

STATE weather forecasters said areas in Luzon and the Visayas should expect a wet weekend as tropical depression Karen gains strength and makes its way across the northern part of the country.

There are no tropical cyclone warnings at this time but residents in Luzon and Visayas have been advised to prepare for possible occasional heavy rains from today until Sunday.

The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecasts the cyclone to reach a maximum strength of 185 kilometers per hour in open water before weakening as it crosses Luzon.

At this time, state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration or Pagasa expects Karen to cross Luzon by Saturday at the soonest and exit Luzon by early Monday morning.