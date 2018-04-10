Pagasa: It’s summer

EXPECT hotter days ahead as the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Tuesday officially declared the start of summer or “dry season” in the country.

“We are officially declaring the start of summer due to the termination of the northeast monsoon in the country,” weather forecaster Ezra Bulquerin told The Manila Times.

According to Pagasa, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” has weakened and was shifting to easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific.

This is due to the expansion of the ridge of the North Pacific High, a subtropical area that is strongest at the northern hemisphere during summer, the state-run weather bureau said.

Pagasa advises the public to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and daily consumption of domestic needs such as water.

“There will be a gradual increase in air temperature with warm and humid conditions in major parts of the country,” Bulquerin added.

Meanwhile, no low pressure area and other major weather system will likely enter Philippine territory anytime this week.

Temperature in Metro Manila and the rest of the country is expected to fall between 23.7 to 35 degrees Celsius this month.

Pagasa declared the start of the summer season on April 5 in 2017. GLEE JALEA