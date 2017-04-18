Pagasa launches flood early warning system

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) launched on Monday a project that will automate the flood early warning system or EWS-3 project for disaster mitigation in Metro Manila.

The project, to be implemented with the assistance of the South Korean government, the early warning system will be scaled up for the Pasig-Marikina River Basin with the installation of additional rainfall and water level station, close-circuit television units (CCTV).

Warning posts for enhanced monitoring of the hydrological condition and for the whole basin of Pasig and Marikina will also be put up, according to Pagasa.

Warning posts will also be installed at the Tullahan river basin equipped with a 3-tone siren corresponding to different warning levels — alert, alarm and critical.

Warning levels for each forecasting point will be determined through a hydrographic survey that will be undertaken by Pagasa and the South Korean government.

Pagasa said the EWS-3 integrates all hydrological data, including images that will be provided by satellite, radars and CCTV units.

A station will be built for hydrologists, telecom engineers, technicians as well as representatives of local government units.