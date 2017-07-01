A low pressure area (LPA) was spotted over Eastern Samar on Saturday and may develop into a typhoon although there was little chance that it would make landfall in any part of the country, the state-run weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the weather disturbance would be named “Emong”. It was spotted 985 kilometers east of Guiuan and was expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday. ELSHAMAE ROBLES