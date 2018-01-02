Tuesday, January 2, 2018
    Pagasa releases names of storms in PH for 2018

    Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    THE Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) released a list of 25 local names, which would be used once the weather disturbance enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in 2018.

    They will be called:
    –      Agaton
    –      Basyang
    –      Caloy
    –      Domeng
    –      Ester
    –      Florita
    –      Gardo
    –      Henry
    –      Inday
    –      Josie
    –      Karding
    –      Luis
    –      Maymay
    –      Neneng
    –      Ompong
    –      Paeng
    –      Queenie
    –      Rosita
    –      Samuel
    –      Tomas
    –      Usman
    –      Venus
    –      Waldo
    –      Yayang
    –      Zeny

    “Agaton” has been used on the current tropical depression that hit the country on Monday, New Year’s Day.

    The weather bureau rotates these local names every four years, which means that these will also be used in 2022, 2026, 2030 and so on.


    Pagasa revised the list in 2005 for the historical archives and removed the names of storms, which brought so much destruction to the country like “Yolanda,” considered the strongest typhoon to hit land in recent history. GLEE JALEA

     

