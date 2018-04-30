Pagasa warns of heat stroke as temperatures continue to rise in PH

THE Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Monday warned the public against heat stroke as temperatures are expected to soar in most parts of the country this week.

In Metro Manila, temperature is forecast between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius until Friday with a maximum heat index of 38 degrees Celsius.

The cities of Lipa in Batangas and Tuguegarao in Cagayan, on the other hand, are expected to have maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius and a heat index of 41 degrees Celsius.

A heat index of 45.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Ambulong, Batangas on Sunday according to the state-run weather bureau.

“Heat index is a human discomfort index that gives the ‘apparent’ temperature or what humans perceive as the temperature affecting their body. The public should be cautious of possible heat-related diseases that they can get depending on the heat index in their area,” weather specialist Gener Quitlong said.

Heat indices falling between 32 and 41 degrees Celsius are labeled under “extreme caution” as heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible.

Heat indices between 41 and 54 degrees Celsius, on the other hand, are considered “dangerous” as heat stroke is probable with continued activity, according to Pagasa.

Meanwhile, the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and easterlies will continue to bring warm weather with thunderstorms nationwide.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail over the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and Zamboanga Peninsula because of the ITCZ.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers because of localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.