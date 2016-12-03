Pagasa warns of rough seas brought by ‘Amihan’

IT IS still dangerous to sail in the waters of Northern Luzon where turbulence is likely to continue until early next week.

Fanning such turbulence are strong to gale-force winds associated with the strong “Amihan” or northeast monsoon already prevailing in the area, noted weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio of the state weather bureau, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“The strong amihan will likely persist in the next three days,” he said on Saturday.

He cautioned against sailing in Northern Luzon waters.

Pagasa earlier forecast the northeast monsoon to weaken towards this weekend before re-intensifying around Tuesday.

Such weakening would have eased winds over Northern Luzon and calmed seas there.

Amihan however remains strong and is expected to continue bringing sea-stirring strong to gale-force winds over Northern Luzon.

In its gale warning 11 released on Saturday, Pagasa forecast amihan to continue affect Northern Luzon’s northern seaboard covering Batanes province, Calayan and Babuyan islands, as well as the northern coasts of Cagayan and Ilocos Norte provinces.

Expected 52 kilometer per hour (kph) to 63 kph winds will likely bring rough to very rough seas and waves up to 4.5 meters high.

“Fishing boats and other small sea craft are advised not to venture out into sea while larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves,” PAGASA said.

The bureau also forecast until Sunday morning cloudy skies with light rains over Batanes, as well as Babuyan and Calayan islands.

The easterlies are affecting east-lying areas of the country.

“Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected over Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions,” Pagasa said in its 24-hour forecast released on Saturday.

Aurelio cited generally fair weather in remaining areas of the country, however.

