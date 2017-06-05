Pagcor firmly against any form of gambling addiction

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) has reiterated its stand against any form of gambling addiction on the heels of recent findings by the Philippine National Police that Jessie Carlos — the lone gunman in the Resorts World incident on June 2 — was not a member of any terrorist group but someone with gambling problems,

The state-run gaming firm on Monday said it strictly implements the Code of Practice for Responsible Gaming in all Pagcor-operated gaming areas and licensed entities in authorized gaming establishments to prevent gambling addiction and minimize potential harm to individual players and the community.

In fact, it said in a statement on Monday, to heighten awareness on responsible gaming, Pagcor has tapped the mainstream, Internet and social media to reach its target public about the hazards of gambling addiction.

Pagcor has also set a 24/7 hotline and partnered with Help Centers in the country to assist those who wish to be rehabilitated from their gambling problems.

Aside from player exclusion, which happened to Carlos — who was banned in all gaming establishments as his family had requested — the gaming firm also enforces stricter regulations for its electronic games and E-bingo sites.

Among these are the banning of minors and of known addicted players and the strict enforcement of distance requirements for electronic gaming sites.

As the government’s gaming regulator, Pagcor ensures that such strict measures on responsible gaming are implemented not only by Pagcor-operated gaming establishments but by all its licensees — from the integrated resorts to electronic gaming sites.

It said it hopes that gaming in the country “will remain to be a form of entertainment, not a means to destroy individuals and families.”