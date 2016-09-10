Pagcor orders closure of LRWC non-compliant e-games, bingo

The Philippine Gaming and Amusement Corp. (Pagcor) has ordered two subsidiaries of listed Leisure & Resorts World Corp. (LRWC) to stop their operations of electronic games and bingo parlors that have been violating regulations.

In separate disclosures released by the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, LRWC Vice President Katrina Nepomuceno said the firm’s subsidiaries Total Gamezone Xtreme Inc. (TGX) and AB Leisure Exponent Inc. (ABLE) received notices from Pagcor to immediately close their outlets of electronic games and bingo parlors that violate the distance guidelines in Section 2 of Regulation 3 of the Gaming Site Regulatory Manual (GSRM) for Electronic Games.

“TGX was ordered to cease operations of the 17 electronic games sites, while ABLE was ordered to cease operations of its 36 electronic bingo games sites.

“LRWC will send a letter of reconsideration to Pagcor. Should reconsideration be not given, we will transfer the Electronic Games operations at said sites and transfer the same to compliant locations,” Nepomuceno said.

Under the GSRM, electronic gaming sites should be “not less than 200 meters” from schools and places of worship.

Electronic gaming sites may be located within malls, commercial buildings and hotels and resorts.