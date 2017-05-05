A pageant for warriors of nature

The winning answer in the Q&A portion pitched by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach with nary a halt got stuck-up to this time in the mouths of “confidentially beautiful with a heart” pageant aficionados. No one would care to remember what this year’s winner rattled off to deserve the crown in the same international event considering that it was held right here on our shore.

Said catchy memorable lines of Wurtzbach was the take-off point of a query at the open forum thrown gamely in the direction of the organizers by some members of the press on the occasion of the signing of the MOA for the first ever Mr. & Ms. Bantay Turista 2017.

Launching of the environmentally conscious-related beauty pageant was represented by the executive director of WEA Events Management Gil Espina and pageant co-partner, founding president of National Youth Alliance for Environment & Humanity Inc. Robert Dalida at VSR Farm, Barangay Bunga, Tanza, Cavite.

Candidates must be Filipino citizens, male or female, single, 18 to 26 years old and 5’6” in height for males and 5’2’’ for females. Qualified applicants will undergo a substantial period of immersion at the VSR Farm to familiarize them about organic farming to include livestock and care of fresh water and ornamental fish to the seventh generation.

It is complementary to the vision of WEA in harnessing the spirit of patriotism and national identity among the youth through the notion of environmental sustainability.

Long term goal of said pageant is to promote Philippine tourism through the youth as ambassadors of goodwill and preserver of our natural cultural heritage and God’s gift to humanity.

Other cooperating personalities of the endeavor include business associate Vincent Conrad Chua, production head Alvin Santos, Philippine Movie Press Club president Fernan De Guzman, Balintataw Film And Theater Arts actor and singer Zyruz Imperial, and Royal Supreme Sultanate of Maharlika Archipelago of North Borneo Islands Sultan Abdullah Kiram.

A beauty pageant with a totally different sense of purpose to go all the way to protect and preserve nature proactively is perhaps much higher and nobler than merely being confidentially beautiful with a heart.

It could be far more socially relevant in the buzzword of the 70s, elevating to the country’s need of warriors for nature who would take the risk and challenge beyond the usual lip service, photo ops and shallow pageantry.

Interested applicants may send their resume with photos to espina.guillermo78@yahoo.com or visit WEA office at Alley 34, 98-B Road 1, Project 6, Quezon City.