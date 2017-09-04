Paglinawan shines in PPS Dipolog netfest

Share Email Shares 0

Wyn Paglinawan came away with a pair of straight-set victories to emerge the lone “double” winner in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Dipolog leg regional age group tennis tournament at the RGS Tennis Club in Zamboanga del Norte on Monday.

Paglinawan, one of the top junior players from Pagadian City, foiled Faye Lim twice with her solid baseline game, scoring a 6-2, 6-0 romp in the girls’ 16-and-under finals and posting a 6-3, 6-1 victory to claim the 18-U title in the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger.

Nash Agustines fell short of matching that two-title feat as the Oroquieta City ace toppled Chris Sonsona, 6-1, 7-5, for the boys’ 12-U crown but dropped a 4-6, 3-6 setback to Euri Tagal of Maranding, Lanao del Norte in the 14-U finals.

“This further underscores the level playing field which has marked all our tournaments with new faces emerging from various age divisions in each leg,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Other winners in the five-day tournament backed by the Unified Tennis Group, led by PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg were Stephen Guia (boys’ 18-U), Nilo Ledama (16-U), Abdel Qadzri Matarul (10-unisex), Casey Padilla (girls’ 12-U), and Kristine Bandolis (14-U), along with doubles champions Agustines-Tacal (boys’ 14-U) and Bandolis-Princess Matarul (girls’ 14-U), Nial Ledama-Jason Saavedra (boys’ 18-U) and Lim-Paglinawan (girls’ 18-U) and Abdel Matarul-Kale Villamar (10-U).

Meanwhile, Cebu City will host the next stop of the year-long, nationwide circuit on Sept. 7-11 where the Macs Crankit Community Coaching Conference will also be held from Sept. 8-10. For details, call PPS-PEPP sports program development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Local ace Guia came back from a winless campaign in last week’s Oroquieta leg as he blasted upset-conscious Brian Antonio, 6-2, 6-1; but Pagadian City’s Ledama foiled Guia with a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the 16-U finals.

Bandolis of Tubod, Lanao del Norte survived last week’s double winner Padilla from Cagayan de Oro, 3-6, 6-2, 10-8, to snare the 14-U crown but Padilla averted a shutout as the Corpus Christi School standout got back at Bandolis, 6-3, 6-4, for the 12-U title.

Matarul of Pulacan, Zambo del Sur took the 10-unisex plum with a 4-2, 5-4(3) upset over top seed Al Rasheed Lucman.