I LIKE to think that I’m the average Filipino. I try to update myself with enough information on topics related to my family and work as priority and recreation and preparedness for unforeseen eventualities next. Probably my training as a girl scout and my upbringing as part of three generations of public servants in my family, makes it a norm for me to think this way.

As early as the 1970s, our family was constantly preparing for storms that gushed through Zambales where my dad, Vicente “Vic” Magsaysay, was the former governor who served for more than four decades (1967-2007). When I took up my master’s in public administration I called my father every day and told him that our case studies and lessons were about movers and shakers and experiences of resilient local government unit heads that succeeded in their initiatives. The most pronounced cases was how the local chief executives handled disaster-related situations where they lessened the effects of the negative event by being proactive as they were naturally sentinels of their resources in their areas of responsibilities. My father also had an edge as an old timer public servant as he was able to build good relations with neighboring LGUs who with a single call responded to help. It’s actually sad that many people are too young to remember the Pinatubo eruption. Because that would have been a good example of how the “bayanihan,” the Filipino cultural trait, played an integral role ingetting the affected population through the devastation. A more recent natural and anthropogenic calamity were the two storms that devastated the southern part of the country two weeks ago.

What have we learned? That we never learn how to deal with disasters as it is never prioritized in our lives. Even as it is legislated in the government priorities and expenditures, dealing with disasters and calamities are only given the limelight when many lives are lost and a very substantial economic loss experienced, not to mention communities physically displaced by the calamity.

How do we deal with this? The advent of specialization and the focus on climate change and its effects have had governments taking positive steps to institutionalize mitigation and adaptation. In the Philippines, we have several agencies addressing climate change monitoring, mitigation and adaptation by having a commission, ad hoc committees and encouraging complimentary agencies to always be prepared for any eventuality. After all, responding to over 100,000,000 people in 220 provinces, 13 regions in more than 7,000 islands is easily a perfect scenario for any disaster-related setup. The Philippines probably has the most number of combinations of disaster anyone can imagine.

We are in the best situation at the moment (but then again I’m the kind of person who sees the positive in any situation) to aggregate all the data available from the previous 40 years of the extent and effects of Mother Nature’s fury in the Philippines and other countries. To make the situation worse, the anthropogenic devastative effects (anthropogenic: “of, relating to, or resulting from the influence of human beings on nature”) make the natural calamities so much more pronounced. Storms produce substantial rain that causes floods, and is further complicated with anthropogenic interruptions causing loss of lives and property, not to mention socio-economic devastation. Government alone is helpless if all stakeholders will not take an active role for an effective climate change mitigation and adaptation measures, even if more money is poured into this or all the agencies prioritize this.

There is hope. If there is any country in the world that can revolutionize disaster preparedness, it’s the Philippines. We are resilient as a people and as a nation. The Filipinos are very industrious and creative; though besieged by very complex problems they have been proven to come out of any situation with a smile. Call it anything you want, I call it “barkadahan, bayanihan, balikatan.” It’s so hard to explain to a non-Filipino, how we can be so proud of how we solve things. All this is that magic formula that spells oneness in a very Filipino way. So, tara na, let’s begin the begin.

The author served as energy undersecretary in 2009 to 2010 and was adviser to the province of Zambales from 1998 to 2007. She created the Zambales Investment Portfolio in several languages to aid foreign investors from where the first Zambales tourism plan was created. She is an independent consultant concentrating on the tech overlay in government legacy systems, Fintech and Regtech. https://www.linkedin.com/in/usecmagsaysay/