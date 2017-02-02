Pagulayan braces for World Pool Masters

Filipino-Canadian Alex Pagulayan has been tagged as one of the eight seeded players in the 2017 World Pool Masters slated on February 17 to 19 at the Tercentenary Sports Hall inside Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar.

Pagulayan is seeded sixth behind top rank and defending champion Shane Van Boening of the US, No. 2 Chang Jung Lin of Taiwan, No. 3 Jayson Shaw of Scotland, No. 4 Wu Jiaqing of China and No. 5 Albin Ouschan of Austria. Niels Feijen of the Netherlands is No. 7 and David Alcaide of Spain is at eighth.

The non-seeded players are legendary cue master Francisco “Django” Bustamante, Ralf Souquet of Germany, Francisco Sanchez Ruiz of Spain, Naoyuki Oi of Japan, Wojciech Szewczyk of Poland, Omar Al Shaheen of Kuwait and Mark Gray of England.

Bustamante opens his bid against the reigning World 9-Ball Pool Championship winner Ouschan on February 17 (February 18 in Manila) while Pagulayan, the 2008 champion, will be facing the winner in the Gibraltar qualifying tournament on February 18 (February 19 in Manila).

The other scheduled matches are between Van Boening and Sanchez Ruiz, Alcaide and Souquet, Wu and Oi, Shaw and Szewczyk, and Feijen and Al Shaheen in the tournament sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

The champion will take home $20,000 and the runner-up gets $10,000 while $5,000 awaits the semifinalists and $4,000 for the quarterfinalists. First-round losers will earn $3,000 consolation prize.