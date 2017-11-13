Pagulayan enters Canadian Eastern 9-Ball semis

Former World 9-Ball champion Alex Pagulayan remained undefeated in six games to advance to the semifinals of the 2017 Canadian Eastern 9-Ball Championship being held at the RailBirds Billiards in Halifax, Nova Scotia in Canada.

Pagulayan outclassed American Vince Chrysler in the quarterfinals via an impressive 11-2 rout.

The 39-year old Filipino cue master arranged a semifinals duel with Canadian John Morra, who scored an 11-3 win over former world champion Mika Immonen of Finland.

Pagulayan made it to the semifinals by trouncing Mike Basque in the first round (11-2), Andrew Francis in the second round (11-1), Aldei Doucet in the third round (11-2), Tim Brown in the fourth round (11-2) and Imran Majid in the fifth round (11-5).

Over at the Sandcastle Billiards in Edison, New Jersey, Dennis Orcollo currently holds the second spot with two wins and one loss in the 2017 Lets Make It Happen 8-Ball Championship.

Orcollo posted victories over Darren Appleton of Great Britain (10-7) and Shane Van Boening of the United States (10-9) then lost to American Corey Deuel (6-10).

Joining Orcollo in the second place is American Joshua Filler who also had a 2-1 start.

They are behind Deuel, who owns a clean 2-0 slate.

Van Boening and Appleton are in fourth with identical 1-2 while Jayson Shaw of Scotland remains winless in two games.

Orcollo will be meeting Filler and Shaw in his next two matches.

The top two teams after the round-robin elimination round will advance to the finals.

Meanwhile, two-time Southeast Asian Games champion Chezka Centeno lost to Chinese Zhang Xiaotong, 8-9, in the Last 16 of the 2017 Women’s 9-Ball World Championship held at the County Gymnasium in Chengmai County, Hainan in China.

Earlier, World Ten-Ball Championship winner Rubilen Amit also suffered a 7-9 decision to Zhou Doudou of China in the first round of the knockout stage.