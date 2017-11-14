Pagulayan finishes 3rd in Canadian Eastern 9-Ball

Former World 9-Ball champion Alex Pagulayan finished third in the 2017 Canadian Eastern 9-Ball Championship held at the RailBirds Billiards in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

The 39-year old Pagulayan absorbed two straight losses in the crucial stage of the tournament including a 7-11 defeat to Canadian John Morra in the semifinals that relegated him in the losers’ bracket.

Pagulayan suffered another 9-11 loss to Mika Immonen of Finland in the do-or-die semis game in the losers’ column.

Immonen ruled the event following his 17-16 thrilling win over Morra in the championship round.

Pagulayan took home the $3,570 consolation prize while Immonen bagged the $7,144 top purse.

Morra got the $5,359 runner-up prize.

Meanwhile, two-time world champion Dennis Orcollo fell to 2-2 in the 2017 Let’s Make It Happen 8-Ball Championship being held at the Sancastle Billiards in Edison, New Jersey.

Orcollo was beaten by Jayson Shaw of Scotland via an 8-10 decision.

The Filipino cue master stayed at No. 2 spot along with Shaw and Joshua Filler, who also have 2-2 marks.

American Corey Deuel is still undefeated in four games to claim the first seat in the finals.

Orcollo must win against Filler with a huge margin to earn the last spot in the championship round.

Darren Appleton of Great Britain and American Shane Van Boening were the first two eliminated players with 1-3 each.

After the 8-Ball event, the six participants will be playing in 14.1 Straight Pool event.