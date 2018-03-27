Pagulayan rules 2018 Scotty Townsend Memorial One-Pocket

Former world champion Alex Pagulayan topped the 2018 Scotty Townsend Memorial One-Pocket Tournament held at the Arena Billiards West Monroe in Los Angeles, California.

The 2004 World 9-Ball Championship winner posted a convincing 6-2 win over compatriot Francisco “Django” Bustamante in an all-Filipino championship showdown.

Pagulayan bagged the $10,000 top purse while Bustamante earned $6,000 for his runner-up finish.

Pagulayan advanced to the finals through the back door.

He defeated American Chip Compton in the first round, Filipino Dennis Orcollo in the second round and American Tony Chohan in the third round then lost to Bustamante in the semifinals of the winners’ bracket.

Pagulayan then secured a spot in the finals after ousting Chohan in the semifinals of the losers’ column.

It was Pagulayan’s first major title this year.

The 41-year old Filipino-Canadian finished second in the 2018 Scotty Townsend Memorial 9-Ball Tournament held last week at the same venue and placed fifth in the 2018 World Pool Masters in Gibraltar early this month.

Meanwhile, 2006 World 9-Ball champion Ronnie Alcano made it to the finals of the 2018 US Open One-Pocket Championship being held at the Griffs Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alcano beat Jimmy Moore in the first round (4-0), Wayne Pullen in the second round (4-1) and Gus Briseno in the third round (4-3) then lost to Shane Van Boening in the fourth round (0-4).

He was relegated to the losers’ bracket where he ousted compatriot Warren Kiamco (4-2), Brandon Shuff (4-1) and Oscar Dominguez (4-1).

Alcano will be facing Van Boening in the championship round.

Van Boening swept all his assignments in the early round to get the first finals slot in the event that offers $6,000 to the champion and $3,000 to the runner-up.